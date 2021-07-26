South Florida charter school provides 100 students with free haircuts from Liberty City barbershop

"I feel great, I'm happy because I'm getting a haircut and I'm going back to school," said rising sixth grader Romelo Smith.

Romelo is gearing up for the upcoming school year.

"I want to see all my new teachers and I love school," he said.

For the past three years, KIPP Miami and Kings and Queens Salon, located in Northside Flea Market, have been giving hundreds of students and their families free hair cuts.

"It’s our third annual keeping it fresh event and this event is all about pride and showing pride in who you are," said Kayla Johnson, KIPP Miami Royalty principal.

Kayla believes giving kids a confidence boost will help them succeed.

"We believe that it’s really important to appear confidently. We realize that if our kids are confident they come to school ready to learn," she said.

Kayla hopes by offering free haircuts for kids, it will alleviate some of the financial stress on parents. An average haircut is $20.

"Some of our families can’t do it. They don’t have the resources to actually give their kids a haircut every month or every two weeks so we want to make sure that we’re removing that barrier," she said.

"The first day of school you’re excited. I got a fresh haircut, new shoes, my new uniform, my book bag so it boosts up their character. It gives them a sense of direction of knowing they’re going in the right direction," said Arcena Smith, mother.

Last Saturday, 100 students were given free haircuts. Another free event is being held in August. For more information, stay tuned on KIPPmiami.org