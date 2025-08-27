Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
100 and 1 Cosmetics: Miami Women-Owned Brand Redefines Sustainable Skincare

South Florida entrepreneurs Fatima Rosa and Leila H., co-founders of 100 and 1 Cosmetics, joined Inside South Florida to share how they’re revolutionizing the beauty space with a sustainable, water-free skincare line inspired by Moroccan ingredients. As Fatima, a chemist with seven years in the cosmetics industry, explained, many products list water as the first ingredient. 101 Cosmetics replaces fillers with aloe vera, argan oil, and other nutrient-rich bases to create more potent, effective skincare.

Among their most popular products are the Argan Drops, available in two varieties: floral (ideal for mature, dehydrated skin) and herbal (great for acne-prone or oily skin). Additionally, they offer the Rose Cream Cleanser and Rose Face Mist, both formulated with aloe vera, rose water, and hyaluronic acid.

Beyond skincare, the duo is passionate about empowering other women entrepreneurs. Their advice? Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and collaborate. As Layla added, “The longer you stick to your dream, the closer you are to your goals.”

100 and 1 Cosmetics products are available at 100and1Cosmetics.com, on Instagram @100and1cosmetics, and in person at Face, Brow, and Beauty Bar locations in Miami.

