2026 Hair Trends: Go Bold, Go Blonde, Go Redken

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Redken. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

On Inside South Florida, Leysa Carrillo discusses 2026 hair color trends, highlighting a shift toward natural, elegant, and highly personalized shades, from rich brunettes to unique reds. They recommend using professional products, especially Redken Shades EQ, the top demi-permanent color for achieving custom tones.

For those going blonde, they advise visiting a professional and using Redken’s new Blond IQ Plus lightener, which delivers a seamless lift, shine, and eliminates brass while keeping hair healthy. They stress that aftercare is essential for maintaining vibrant, healthy hair, recommending treatments, masks, and conditioners to nourish and protect color, with Redken offering complete solutions.

Leysa shares her own Miami-based salon experience, welcoming new clients and showcasing a recent transformation taking a client from red to blonde using Blond IQ for strong, shiny, soft hair. For more on Redken’s professional color lines, viewers are encouraged to visit redken.com and redkenpro.com.

