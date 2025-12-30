45 Years of Animal Heroism: Susan Hargreaves' Vegan Mission

Susan Hargreaves has dedicated 45 years to animal advocacy, earning recognition from notable figures like Jane Goodall, Paul McCartney, and Joaquin Phoenix. Her approach to animal activism centers around the simple message that everyone can become an "animal hero" by adopting a vegan lifestyle. She emphasizes that going vegan today is easier than when she started decades ago, framing it as replacing foods rather than giving them up.

Since 1980, Hargreaves has conducted interactive educational presentations in schools, complete with costumes and creative performances. She's written five books that are donated to school libraries after each program. Her presentations maintain a positive, uplifting tone rather than being preachy or negative, which she believes is more effective in converting people to animal advocacy.

Her work has extended into film with "The Heart Whisperer," which has won 19 film festival awards. The documentary features cameos from Paul McCartney, Joaquin Phoenix, and Chrissy Hynde, and chronicles her 45 years of animal rescue work, including scenes of her releasing pelicans back into the wild. The film is screened for free at universities, often accompanied by vegan food samples.

Hargreaves operates through a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Those interested in learning more about her work or becoming involved can visit beananimalhero.org for additional information and resources.