70 Countries Unite at Florida’s Largest Trade & Culture Expo

Get ready to travel the world without leaving South Florida. The Florida International Trade & Cultural Expo (FITCE) returns October 22–23 at the Broward County Convention Center, bringing together over 70 countries, world leaders, and top entrepreneurs, all in one place. Director Paola Isaac Baraya joined Inside South Florida to share why this free, two-day event is for everyone.

Whether you’re a small business owner, a student, or simply curious about global culture, FITCE offers opportunities to connect, learn, and experience the world. Now in its 10th anniversary, FITCE is the largest government-organized trade and culture event in Florida, featuring panels with international dignitaries, cultural showcases, and live entertainment, including global artists and fashion icons.

Don’t miss your chance to explore the world right here in Broward. Register now at FITCExpo.com.

