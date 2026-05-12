A 2-year-old dog with a big personality looking for her forever home

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A little dog with a lot of love to give is looking for the right family at the Humane Society in San Pedro.

Cuiqit is a 2-year-old dog weighing about 15 pounds. She has been adopted and returned twice, making it more important than ever to find her the right match.

She is good with people of all ages, though she may be a little shy at first. She is energetic, loves toys, and enjoys car rides. She does need help with potty training and requires daily walks.

The ideal home is one where someone can devote time to her. She will bark at cats, so a home without them is preferred. If you have a dog at home, the Humane Society can schedule a meet to see if the two are a good fit.

"We first want you to come into the shelter and fall in love with a pet. You meet the dog one-on-one. Then what we will do is schedule a dog meet at a separate time, typically 24 hours later," said Wachter.

The shelter also has a pet boutique stocked with supplies for pets and people.

The Humane Society is located at 2070 Griffin Road, one block west of I-95, and is open seven days a week.

For more information and to see available pets, visit humanebroward.com. The site updates throughout the day.

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