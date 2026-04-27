A beauty expert shares the best skincare tips and makeup products to refresh mature skin this spring

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by IT Cosmetics. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As skin matures, updating skincare and makeup routines becomes essential to address issues like dryness, loss of firmness, and uneven skin tone.

Desiree Zirolli, beauty expert and director of education at IT Cosmetics, recommends adjusting daily products to meet the skin's changing needs.

"Well, as we mature, our skin's going to change," Zirolli said. "It's just the way it is. So we need a skincare and a makeup routine that's going to evolve with it and meet us where our skin is."

Zirolli highlighted two products to help tackle common signs of aging, including hyperpigmentation from sun damage: IT Cosmetics' Confidence in a Cream and CC+ cream. She noted that Confidence in a Cream was developed with dermatologists to address the top 10 signs of aging skin.

For coverage, Zirolli demonstrated the CC+ cream on a model named Roxann, noting the product serves as a foundation, skincare, and SPF.

"Not only does she have coverage for any under-eye darkness or discoloration, but this whole side of the face looks more youthful, more smooth, more lifted," Zirolli said.

Zirolli announced that IT Cosmetics reduced the prices of both products. Confidence in a Cream dropped from $59 to $49, and the CC+ cream was reduced from $47 to $39. The products are available online and at participating retailers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.