A Sneak Peek at the Tech That Will Shape Our Daily Lives

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech life columnist Jennifer Jolly stopped by Inside South Florida with an exclusive preview of standout gadgets debuting at the world’s largest tech show in Las Vegas. With more than 4,000 exhibitors set to unveil what’s next, this year’s focus is on practical, problem-solving technology designed to make everyday life easier, quieter, and smarter.

Luba 3 AWD

Built for real-world yards, the Luba 3 AWD robot lawn mower is designed to handle hills, uneven edges, trees, toys, and all the unpredictability of everyday life. It requires no perimeter wires and can be set up straight out of the box by mapping your yard once using a smartphone. Using cameras, sensors, and GPS accurate down to about a centimeter, it can detect more than 300 obstacles while operating quietly. The Luba 3 AWD robot lawn mower is available for purchase now at mammotion.com .

Phonak Infinio Ultra

Health tech is a major headline this year, with major upgrades showcased in the Phonak Infinio UltraSphere hearing aid. A dedicated AI chip helps separate voices from background noise in crowded environments like restaurants, airports, and classrooms, keeping conversations clear. The device also pairs with up to eight Bluetooth devices and stays connected to two at the same time, allowing seamless switching between calls and media. The Phonak Infinio UltraSphere hearing aid is available now at phonak.com .

Toniebox 2

For kids and families, the Toniebox 2 delivers screen-free entertainment through a soft, kid-proof speaker that plays stories and songs using character figurines placed on top. With no screens, ads, or internet access, it prioritizes safe listening. This updated version introduces interactive audio games that let kids make choices and guide the story, keeping them engaged without screens or scrolling. The Toniebox 2 is available now.

TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV

TV technology also gets a meaningful upgrade this year with the TCL X11L. Featuring next-generation SQD Mini LED backlighting, the TV delivers extreme brightness while maintaining deep blacks and accurate colors, making it easy to watch even in bright rooms. Its ultra-thin design allows it to hang flat against the wall like artwork rather than protruding like traditional TVs. The TCL X11L TV is available to buy now. For more information, visit tcl.com .

OVAL – AI Home Hub and Security

OVAL introduces a new kind of smart home hub that provides contextual awareness inside the home. Instead of simply detecting motion, it understands what’s happening, helping differentiate between everyday activity and potential concerns. It can assist with locating misplaced items, identifying hazards, and alerting homeowners to issues like a burner left on. All processing happens within the device itself, prioritizing privacy. OVAL is available now at hellooval.com .