A Sweet Revolution: How Rare Sugar Is Changing the Way We Think About Sweeteners

A new kind of sugar is gaining attention in the wellness world, and it may reshape how Americans think about sweetness altogether. Known as allulose, this rare sugar is at the center of a growing movement focused on better health without sacrificing taste. Leading that charge is Pete Ferrari, founder of Jaca Sugar, who is working to introduce the ingredient to a much wider audience.

Unlike traditional sugar or many artificial sweeteners, allulose tastes like real sugar but behaves very differently in the body. It does not cause blood sugar spikes, weight gain, or the crashes commonly associated with sucrose. It is also keto-friendly, diabetic-friendly, non-GMO, vegan, and halal, making it appealing to a broad range of consumers looking for healthier alternatives.

While the ingredient is still relatively unknown in the United States, it has been widely used in Japan for decades and appears in thousands of products there. Despite more than 30 years of clinical research supporting its safety and benefits, awareness in the U.S. remains low, a gap Jaca Sugar aims to close through education and accessibility.

Not all allulose products are created equal, however. According to Ferrari, purity matters. High-quality allulose should be white, clean-tasting, and free from additives or fillers. Inferior versions on the market can have off-putting textures, colors, or aftertastes, which has made transparency and quality control a core focus for the brand.

Ferrari’s path to the sugar industry was unconventional. After a successful career in real estate development, he encountered allulose while advising a health-focused food company. Intrigued by how good the products tasted without traditional sugar, he began researching the ingredient in depth. What he discovered convinced him that allulose could play a meaningful role in addressing obesity and related health issues, prompting a full career pivot.

As interest in healthier lifestyles continues to grow, rare sugars like allulose may become a staple in American kitchens. Jaca Sugar represents a broader shift toward ingredients that prioritize both flavor and well-being, offering consumers a way to sweeten their lives without compromise.