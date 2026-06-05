Actress Michelle Monaghan teams up with Natrol to promote intentional daily wellness

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Natrol. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Actress and wellness advocate Michelle Monaghan has partnered with Natrol to promote a more intentional approach to daily wellness, with a focus on sleep as a foundation for overall health.

Monaghan said her perspective on wellness has evolved over time.

"I used to think wellness was about one thing, an intense workout or sleeping in on the weekends. But what I've actually learned is that it's about rhythm. When I'm well rested, I'm more present, and when I'm more present, I am more me," Monaghan said.

Monaghan said small daily habits have made a significant difference in how she feels, including putting her phone away before bed, reading, taking quiet moments to unwind, and using a meditation app.

"Those moments really shift how I feel. It's so much more than sleep, though. It's about reclaiming myself and honoring what my body actually needs instead of just pushing through," Monaghan said.

Natrol is the number one drug-free sleep brand. Monaghan said she uses Natrol Ultra Sleep, which blends melatonin, the number one doctor-recommended sleep supplement ingredient, along with GABA and botanicals. She also uses Natrol Ultra Energy to help her stay present throughout the day.

More information is available at Natrol.com.

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