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Adobe Express and AI tools help small businesses compete during National Small Business Week

Tech expert Mark Saltzman explains how Adobe Express and AI are helping small business owners create professional content quickly and for free
Adobe Express and AI tools help small businesses compete during National Small Business Week
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Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Adobe. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

National Small Business Week, celebrated each May for more than 60 years,
recognizes small businesses and entrepreneurs as the backbone of the U.S. economy.

This year, tech expert Mark Saltzman says creative and AI tools are changing the game for small business owners."Small business owners are the ultimate multitaskers. They're managing marketing and operations and customer service and sales all at once, and often with very limited time and small budgets," Saltzman said.

Saltzman highlighted Adobe Express, a free app that combines AI with creative tools to help small businesses produce social posts, videos, fliers, presentations, and more — with no design experience required.

"Every entrepreneur can show up with the confidence and polish of a brand that's maybe 10 times their size," Saltzman said.

The app's AI assistant allows users to make broad edits quickly, including turning casual photos into professional headshots, creating product shot variations, and removing distractions from images. The tool also offers suggestions based on what a user is working on and includes commercially safe AI.

Adobe Express also includes integrations that help small businesses track how their content is performing.

"You want to know what's working and what's not and iterate accordingly," Saltzman said.

More information and a free version of Adobe Express are available at Adobe.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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