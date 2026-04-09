Advocate shares 15-year infertility journey to help women in leadership build resilience and support

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MCDBE. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Author and advocate Dr. Marline C. Duroseau is using her 15-year infertility journey to help women in leadership roles build resilience and find support.

Mara recently published a book, "It'll happen by 30. A relentless journey of faith, delayed but not denied," detailing her experiences. She also conducted doctoral research on how infertility impacts women in leadership, aiming to push organizations to better support their employees.

"It's very important that women who are facing life disruptions, like in my case, with infertility or any other disruption for that matter, but it's really important for women to know that they're not alone," Dr. Duroseau said.

She noted that many women suffer in silence, but sharing stories helps build resilience and raises awareness about reproductive health issues.

Dr. Duroseau continues her advocacy through speaking engagements, including a recent TED Talk, and offers group and one-on-one coaching programs for high-achieving women.

"You don't have to do it alone," Dr. Duroseau said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.