Aging in Place: Granny Nannies Offers Technology Solutions for Seniors

Meghan Phelan from Granny Nannies discussed the growing trend of seniors wanting to age at home and the challenges families face in balancing independence with safety. With the largest generation in history now retiring, the desire to stay home goes beyond convenience. Phelan, who has 18 years of industry experience, notes that home represents identity, safety, and dignity. It's where people feel most grounded and where their nervous system is calmest.

Phelan recently partnered with Electronic Caregiver to offer "Addison," a virtual caregiving system. This AI-powered tool provides 24/7 monitoring, medication reminders, vital sign tracking, and activity pattern monitoring. It can connect users with nurses and doctors while providing interactive voice-based support. The system acts as an extra layer of protection even when caregivers or family members aren't present.

Phelan's main recommendation is to start planning early rather than waiting for a crisis like a fall or medical emergency. Building support systems before they're urgently needed prevents more serious problems later. Every family she works with expresses the same desire: "I just want to stay home." Her services aim to make that possible while providing peace of mind for both seniors and their families.

To get more information call 305-591-1818 or grannynannies.com/miami