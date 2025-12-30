Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Inside South Florida

Actions

Aging in Place: Granny Nannies Offers Technology Solutions for Seniors

GRANNY NANNIES
Posted
and last updated

Meghan Phelan from Granny Nannies discussed the growing trend of seniors wanting to age at home and the challenges families face in balancing independence with safety. With the largest generation in history now retiring, the desire to stay home goes beyond convenience. Phelan, who has 18 years of industry experience, notes that home represents identity, safety, and dignity. It's where people feel most grounded and where their nervous system is calmest.

Phelan recently partnered with Electronic Caregiver to offer "Addison," a virtual caregiving system. This AI-powered tool provides 24/7 monitoring, medication reminders, vital sign tracking, and activity pattern monitoring. It can connect users with nurses and doctors while providing interactive voice-based support. The system acts as an extra layer of protection even when caregivers or family members aren't present.

Phelan's main recommendation is to start planning early rather than waiting for a crisis like a fall or medical emergency. Building support systems before they're urgently needed prevents more serious problems later. Every family she works with expresses the same desire: "I just want to stay home." Her services aim to make that possible while providing peace of mind for both seniors and their families.
To get more information call 305-591-1818 or grannynannies.com/miami

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com