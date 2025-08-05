Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AI Is Now Your New Travel Buddy: Here’s How It’s Changing the Game

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Booking.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A new global study from Booking.com reveals travelers are embracing AI in a big way, using it to take the stress out of planning their trips, especially those last-minute summer getaways.

Hailey Bright, co-host of the award-nominated Coin Op TV Live and the creator behind the popular @HaileyBright travel channel, stopped by Inside South Florida to break down how artificial intelligence is transforming the way we travel. From suggesting top-rated activities to planning full itineraries, AI tools like Booking.com’s AI Trip Planner are becoming must-haves for travelers on the go.

Features like smart filters, review summaries, and real-time support help streamline decision-making, without taking control away from the traveler. And with 81% of Americans excited about using AI for travel, it’s clear the future of trip planning is here.

For more information on how to book your next AI-powered adventure, visit booking.com.

