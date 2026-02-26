Airbnb offering $750 incentive to new Miami hosts ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 — here's how to qualify

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Airbnb. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Airbnb is offering a $750 incentive to first-time hosts in Miami as the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, the company's communications lead said in an interview.

Matt McNama said searches for stays in World Cup host cities are up 80% compared to last year, reflecting what he described as a surge in demand ahead of the tournament.

"This is the biggest sporting event on the planet," McNama said. "Millions of people are going to be traveling to North America for the World Cup."

A report by Deloitte found that hosts could earn an average of $3,000 by hosting during the World Cup. In Miami, that figure climbs to more than $5,000.

"This is extra money that can go a long way to pay for mortgages or bring down debt or pay for an extra vacation — things that can make a real, meaningful difference in people's lives," McNama said.

The $750 incentive is the largest Airbnb has ever offered, according to McNama. It is available to new hosts in Miami who are renting their entire home for the first time. Hosts can qualify as long as they secure a reservation by the end of July.

For those new to hosting, Airbnb offers several resources. McNama pointed to the company's resource center as a starting point for tips on setting up a listing and attracting guests. He also highlighted a co-host network, where experienced hosts can assist with listing setup, pricing, and availability.

"One thing you may want to consider is joining a host club in Miami where you can connect with the community, and then from there, learn some tips and tricks, but also just gain some insights on how to host successfully," McNama said.

New and prospective hosts can find more information at airbnb.com/new-host-fifa .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.