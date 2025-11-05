Allapattah Collaborative Celebrates Five Years with Festival del Plátano on November 8

Inside South Florida sat down with Fernando Ortiz, Community Development Manager of the Allapattah Collaborative CDC, to spotlight the organization’s community-driven mission and its biggest celebration yet, the Festival del Plátano, taking place on November 8 at Juan Pablo Duarte Park.

Founded five years ago, the Allapattah Collaborative CDC works to uplift local businesses, preserve culture, and strengthen the Allapattah community, often referred to as Pequeño Santo Domingo. The nonprofit focuses on supporting legacy businesses and connecting residents with valuable city and county resources.

The upcoming Festival del Plátano will honor Allapattah’s diverse Latino heritage, bringing together Dominican, Honduran, Nicaraguan, Puerto Rican, and Cuban communities through a shared cultural symbol: the plantain.

Beyond the food, music, and dancing, the festival also serves as a community resource fair, where residents can connect with local organizations and learn about programs available in the area.