Allstate catastrophe expert warns storm season risks are growing and preparation is falling short

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Allstate. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

High-risk weather season is here, bringing a wider mix of threats,

from severe storms to extreme heat, and experts warn that preparation is falling short.

April Easton of the Allstate Catastrophe Team said the storms are becoming more frequent and more severe.

"Allstate responded to 115 catastrophes last year, helping our customers recover and rebuild after those severe weather events impacted their communities," Easton said.

"About a decade ago, we were only showing up to about 85 events on average."

An Allstate survey of disaster survivors found 53% said they are very worried about severe weather, but only about 26% are actually doing something about it.

Those who lived through a catastrophe said they wished they had:



Set aside emergency cash

Documented and inventoried their belongings

Better understood their insurance coverages

Kept digital copies of important documents like birth certificates and insurance policies

Easton also warned that 30% of disaster survivors become victims of fraud in the aftermath.



"Be very aware of unsolicited calls, texts, and emails, especially if people are asking you for personal or financial information," Easton said.

More resources are available at allstate.com.

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