Inside South Florida

Amazon Prime Day: Josh McBride Shares the Must-Have Beauty and Skincare Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Josh McBride Shares the Must-Have Beauty and Skincare Deals
Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Shopping fans, rejoice! Amazon Prime Day is here, and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to break down some of the best finds you’ll want to add to your cart before the deals disappear.

Grace & Stella

Grace & Stella make self-care simple, fun, and effective. Their viral under-eye masks are the No. 1–selling pair on Amazon with over 20,000 five-star reviews, and are 25% off for Prime Day. These gold gel masks brighten, depuff, and hydrate for a refreshed look. And when those pesky breakouts strike, their Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches have you covered, now 50% off.

Luseta Beauty

For hair that needs hydration, repair, or volume, Luseta Beauty delivers salon-level results using natural ingredients. Their Glossy Pearl Shampoo and Conditioner, infused with hydrolyzed pearl and keratin, boost shine and protect strands. Or try the Rice Water Shampoo and Conditioner, enriched with fermented rice water to strengthen hair and reduce breakage. Both collections are up to 30% off this Prime Day.

Eucerin

When it comes to skincare essentials, Eucerin’s Intensive Repair Lotion is a fan favorite. This dermatologist-recommended formula combines AHAs, conditioning agents, and natural moisturizing factors to restore skin’s radiance and lock in hydration for up to 24 hours. Select Eucerin products are 25% off for Prime Day, which makes it the perfect time to stock up.

Get these deals and more during Amazon Prime Day. But hurry, these discounts won’t last long! Find these products at Amazon.com. For more recommendations like these, follow Josh on social media, @joshymcb.

