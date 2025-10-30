Amerant Bank Expands to Miami Beach with Personalized Private Banking Experience

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

It’s another beautiful day in Miami Beach and even brighter with the opening of Amerant Bank’s newest branch, led by Head of Retail and Private Banking, Tairis Alsina.

Tairis shared with Inside South Florida that the Miami Beach location was a natural fit for the bank’s growing presence in South Florida. “We’re very committed to this community,” she said. “We’ve built a talented team ready to serve clients and get to know them personally.”

What sets Amerant Bank’s private banking group apart is its hands-on, personalized approach to service. The team focuses on understanding each client’s family, goals, and lifestyle to craft tailored financial solutions.

Whether you’re a year-round resident or a seasonal visitor, Amerant Bank promises dedicated service all year long.