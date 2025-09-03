Amerant Bank Expands With First Branch in West Palm Beach

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amerant Bank is celebrating a major milestone with the opening of its first-ever branch in West Palm Beach. The new 5,000-square-foot banking center marks the bank’s third location in Palm Beach County, offering a full range of services including commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking.

Local leaders called the expansion a reflection of West Palm Beach’s thriving economy and welcoming environment for businesses. Amerant, founded over 40 years ago in Coral Gables, has been steadily growing across Florida, with new locations also coming soon to Miami Beach, Bay Harbor, and Tampa.

With West Palm Beach now the third largest economy in Florida, boasting a GDP over $130 billion in 2024 and continued business migration from the Northeast and Midwest, Amerant sees the move as a strong opportunity to further invest in the community.