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Amerant Bank offers personalized banking and full financial services across Florida

Amerant Bank EVP and Chief Product Officer Tony Elman explains how the Coral Gables-based bank is combining personal service, technology, and a full range of financial products.
Amerant Bank offers personalized banking and full financial services across Florida
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Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amerant Bank, headquartered in Coral Gables, offers a full range of consumer and business financial products and services throughout Florida, and the bank says its approach goes beyond traditional banking.

Tony Eelman, EVP and Chief Product Officer, said every client is assigned a dedicated banker to ensure a consistent, relationship-driven experience.

"It's not just a number here at Amerant. You actually have a relationship with a banker," Eelman said.

The bank offers consumer and business products, including loans, deposits, and investment services, with the goal of serving clients throughout their financial life cycle.

Eelman said technology is a growing focus, with artificial intelligence and other advancements creating more opportunities for clients to self-serve and access broader products and services.

"It helps them manage their businesses. It helps them create financial security for themselves and their family," Eelman said.

Looking ahead, Eelman said the bank's priorities include continued investment in technology and a commitment to providing solutions, not just products, for its clients.

For more information, visit Amerantbank.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle production focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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