Amerant Bank offers personalized banking and full financial services across Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amerant Bank, headquartered in Coral Gables, offers a full range of consumer and business financial products and services throughout Florida, and the bank says its approach goes beyond traditional banking.

Tony Eelman, EVP and Chief Product Officer, said every client is assigned a dedicated banker to ensure a consistent, relationship-driven experience.

"It's not just a number here at Amerant. You actually have a relationship with a banker," Eelman said.

The bank offers consumer and business products, including loans, deposits, and investment services, with the goal of serving clients throughout their financial life cycle.

Eelman said technology is a growing focus, with artificial intelligence and other advancements creating more opportunities for clients to self-serve and access broader products and services.

"It helps them manage their businesses. It helps them create financial security for themselves and their family," Eelman said.

Looking ahead, Eelman said the bank's priorities include continued investment in technology and a commitment to providing solutions, not just products, for its clients.

For more information, visit Amerantbank.com

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