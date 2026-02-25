Amerant Bank opens its first Miami Beach location on 41st Street, expanding in South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amerant Bank celebrated the grand opening of its first Miami Beach location on 41st Street, marking a new milestone for the financial institution as it expands its presence across South Florida.

The opening drew local leaders and dignitaries, including Miami Beach Mayor Steven Minor and Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brittnie Bassant.

Amerant Bank's model centers on banking both business owners and their companies, creating a full-service relationship that can be entered from either the commercial or private banking side.

"The whole idea is that we bank the household, the owner, and the company itself. So the entry point could be whatever, but we ended up banking the whole relationship," said Carlos Iafigliola, EVP and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Amerant Bank.

Mayor Minor said the arrival of another financial institution on 41st Street reflects the area's continued growth as a business destination.

"It's always exciting to bring another financial institution into Miami Beach, especially to 41st Street, where it's become a financial hub as we get more businesses coming into Miami Beach, and create this live, work, play environment," Minor said.

Bassant highlighted the Chamber's long history in the community and welcomed Amerant into its network of more than 700 members.

"The Chamber of Commerce has been around for 105 years, and we are so thrilled to welcome Amerant Bank to our community and to our chamber family. We've got over 700 members, a lot of small, medium, and large-sized businesses. So Amerant fits perfectly into that ecosystem," Bassant said.

Amerant Bank officials said they are committed to serving the Miami Beach community and the businesses and residents near the new 41st Street branch.

"This is a very exciting time for Amerant Bank and for all the employees. We're very excited and eager to serve our community and our neighbors in the area of 41st Street," said Tairis Alsina, EVP and Head of Retail and Private Banking for Amerant Bank.

For more information, visit amerantbank.com .

