Amerant Bank's chief investment officer shares tips for building a smarter investing strategy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you're just starting out or looking to refine your financial strategy, Amerant Bank says the most important first step is a simple one: talk to an advisor.

Baylor Lancaster, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Amerant Bank, sat down to share investing guidance for everyday consumers, common pitfalls to avoid, and what the bank's annual wealth event revealed about where markets are heading.

Lancaster said the bank takes a personalized approach to every client relationship.

"We tailor our advice to every client's needs and objectives. So there's no one-size-fits-all answer to that question. The first step is to come into the branch and talk to an advisor."

Amerant Bank offers a full range of investment products through its broker-dealer and registered investment advisor services, including ETFs, mutual funds, and proprietary investment products.

"Pretty much anything that you can get at a big wire house, you can get here at Amerant Investments," Lancaster said.

When it comes to the most common mistake investors make, Lancaster pointed to emotions.

"People tend to get emotional about their money and their investments. Usually, your emotions are not your friends. When you're dealing with this, the best idea is to come up with a plan and stick to it."

With interest rates, inflation, and global uncertainty top of mind for many investors, Lancaster said the key is keeping a long-term perspective.

"There is always a lot of uncertainty in the economy no matter when you're trying to invest. You never know what the future brings. So what we encourage clients to do is to think about the long term and to invest with those goals in mind."

Lancaster said that guidance applies broadly, particularly for younger investors.

"For most people, anybody say under the age of 70, you have many decades left to invest. Create a plan that you can stick to on a monthly or even a weekly basis, and try not to let your emotions dictate what you do."

Amerant Bank also recently hosted its annual Imagine Tomorrow wealth and investing event, which brings together clients and industry experts for panels and discussions. This year's event focused on alternative investments, artificial intelligence, and emerging markets.

"The point of the event is to start the conversation with the clients. It's not to make a recommendation. We always tailor our recommendations for every client based on their own goals and needs. So we're not making investment advice, we're just trying to start that conversation," Lancaster said.

Disclaimer: Amerant Investments Inc., an affiliate of Amerant Bank, N.A. Member FINRA/SIPC; registered broker-dealer and investment adviser with the SEC.

Investments are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and may lose value.

For informational purposes only, not investment advice.

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