Amerant Bank's treasury management helps businesses pay and collect faster

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amerant Bank offers a full suite of treasury management products designed to help businesses pay faster, collect faster, and protect their money.

Stephen T. Putnam, senior vice president and head of treasury management at Amerant Bank, said the core of treasury management comes down to three areas: visibility, efficiency, and risk.

"The challenges that really come to mind are all about visibility, efficiencies and risk," Putnam said.

Amerant Bank's Treasury Connect platform serves as a centralized hub where business customers can monitor cash flow, control incoming and outgoing payments, and access fraud mitigation tools.

Putnam said his top advice for business owners looking to improve financial management is straightforward.

"Focus on risk and to focus on visibility. And once you have those under control, really focus on automation," Putnam said.

Business owners can learn more and contact Putnam directly through the treasury management section of Amerantbank.com.

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