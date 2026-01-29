Americans Are Reading Less: This Nationwide Challenge Wants to Change That

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by ThriftBooks. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Barbara Hagan joined Inside South Florida to talk about a new survey revealing that Americans are reading less than in decades past, and how ThriftBooks is stepping in with a bold plan to turn the page on that trend. She introduced the 500 Billion Page Challenge, a nationwide initiative designed to help people rebuild their reading habits with simple, achievable goals and easy access to affordable books.

The survey showed that while busy schedules and constant digital distractions are pulling people away from reading, many adults still want to get back into it. One encouraging finding revealed that most people could commit to reading just three pages a day, a small but powerful step toward rebuilding a consistent reading routine. The challenge focuses on making reading feel manageable, fun, and rewarding through personal goal-setting, themed recommendations, and incentives to keep participants motivated.