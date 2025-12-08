Ampliara CEO Hosts Year-End Planning Event for Women Entrepreneurs

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Flourish Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the year winds down, many entrepreneurs are looking for ways to enter 2026 with clarity and confidence. CPA and CEO Sainte Billings, founder of Ampliara, is helping them do just that.

Billings launched Ampliara after more than a decade working in taxation at a top global accounting firm. While the experience exposed her to some of the most complex tax scenarios, she felt called to support a different group: small business owners. Ampliara now focuses on tax advisory services for companies with fewer than 25 employees, helping them save money, make smart financial decisions, and align their finances with their deeper purpose.

To bring that mission to life, Billings is hosting a special Amplified Year event on December 13, designed for women entrepreneurs and intentional women ready to plan their upcoming year with structure and mindfulness.

The event is anchored by her new My Amplified Year Planner, a comprehensive organizer that includes monthly prompts, quarterly reflections, business planning tools, and, true to her CPA roots, built-in tax deadlines and reminders for both employers and employees.