Are You Leaving Benefits on the Table? How Dual Medicare Plans Could Help

Medicare Annual Enrollment is officially underway, but nearly half of the people eligible for extra support through Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) still aren’t enrolled. That means millions may be missing out on valuable benefits at no additional cost. Marian Cabanillas from United Healthcare joined Inside South Florida to explain why now is the time to review your options.

D-SNP plans are designed for people who have both Medicare and Medicaid, offering additional help for those with limited income, disabilities, or higher health needs. Cabanillas says these plans can help streamline coverage, lower out-of-pocket costs, and even assist with better care coordination from tracking appointments to medication support and connecting members with crucial community services.