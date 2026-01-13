Are You Smarter Than a SEED Schooler? Inside South Florida Puts Knowledge to the Test

Inside South Florida welcomed some of our favorite rising stars from the SEED School of Miami for a fun (and humbling) game of Are You Smarter Than a SEED Schooler?. With three students facing off against our host LaMyiah Pearlinia and entertainment insider Ariel Cipolla, the classroom-inspired competition quickly proved that these kids came ready to play.

The fast-paced trivia game covered everything from geography and science to math and riddles, and the SEED students showed off sharp instincts, teamwork, and confidence under pressure. While the adults held their own, the students ultimately took the lead, reminding everyone just how impressive and prepared the next generation truly is. Beyond the laughs, the segment highlighted the academic excellence and critical thinking skills fostered every day at SEED School of Miami.