As E-Bike Popularity Grows, Experts Urge Riders and Parents to Prioritize Safety

Electric bikes are quickly becoming one of the most popular modes of transportation in South Florida and across the country, offering a fun, eco-friendly way for people of all ages to get around. But with more e-bikes on the road, especially as holiday gifts for kids and teens, safety experts say education is more important than ever.

Andria Yu, a safety expert working with national bike advocacy organizations, explained to Inside South Florida that not all electric bikes are the same. An e-bike is defined as a bicycle with fully functioning pedals and an electric motor that provides assistance. There are three recognized classes. Class 1 e-bikes provide pedal assistance up to 20 miles per hour. Class 2 e-bikes also top out at 20 miles per hour but include a throttle that allows riders to move without pedaling. Class 3 e-bikes provide pedal assistance up to 28 miles per hour and are typically designed for more experienced riders. Any electric vehicle that does not fit these categories may not be considered an e-bike and could be illegal to ride on public roads.

With e-bikes becoming more accessible, Andria says safety education is critical, especially for younger riders who may not yet understand traffic laws. Many teens riding e-bikes do not drive cars and have never learned the rules of the road, which can create dangerous situations when sharing streets with vehicles and pedestrians.

To address this, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation partnered with PeopleForBikes to launch a new online e-bike safety course. The program teaches riders how to operate e-bikes safely, understand traffic rules, and navigate roads responsibly. The course also covers practical topics such as riding near cars, pedestrians, and cyclists, as well as basic e-bike maintenance, battery charging, and theft prevention. Interactive videos and quizzes help reinforce learning, and the course is designed for individuals, families, schools, and even law enforcement agencies looking for a turnkey educational tool.

Andria emphasized that one of the simplest and most effective safety steps riders can take is wearing a properly fitted bicycle helmet. Helmets, she noted, are widely available in a variety of styles and colors, making it easier than ever to prioritize safety without sacrificing personal expression. Local bike shops can also help riders ensure their helmets fit correctly.