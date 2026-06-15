Aspen Dental dentist explains why oral health is key to your overall well-being

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Aspen Dental. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Your mouth may reveal more about your overall health than you think, and a South Florida dentist says ignoring it could have serious consequences throughout your body.

Dr. Joshua Golden of Aspen Dental joined Inside South Florida to explain the connection between oral health and overall wellness, and why regular dental visits are essential.

"The mouth is the gateway to the body, and if we have tons of bacteria in our mouth, it's going to have to go somewhere. It's going to get into our bloodstream. And once it enters our bloodstream, then it's going to create other issues for other health problems, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, erectile dysfunction, also stroke and heart disease," Golden said.

The link between gum disease and chronic conditions like diabetes is well established, and Golden said the relationship goes both ways.

"When it comes to gum disease and diabetes there is a direct link. When we're going with gum disease, there's inflammation in our gums, and it's a negative feedback loop. That's basically going to create more problems for blood sugar regulation. And if a patient has diabetes and it's uncontrolled, they're going to have issues with gum disease," Golden said.

Missing teeth can also create problems that go beyond appearance. Golden said the ability to chew properly plays a direct role in digestion and long-term quality of life.

"If a patient can't chew, that's going to create issues with their overall digestion. And also it's going to create problems with comfort and long-term quality of life for those patients," Golden said.

To stay ahead of these issues, Golden recommends visiting a dentist at least twice a year.

"You should visit your dentist at least twice a year. Think of it this way, you need your routine cleaning and you need your checkups. So you should come see me at least every six months," Golden said.

For patients who feel anxious or concerned about the cost of dental care, Golden said education is the best remedy for fear.

"You should go because you want to take care of your body. You want to take care of yourself. And the best way for patients to get past that fear, they need to be educated. So if they come, maybe check out my Instagram at @goldendentist.

Just go on our website at aspendental.com, you'll learn so much and the more information you know, the better you can help yourself," Golden said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.