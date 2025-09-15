Aspirina by Bayer Now Available in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bayer. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For decades, millions of families across Latin America have relied on Bayer’s Aspirina for everyday aches and pains, and now it’s officially available in the U.S. Dr. Natalia Serrano explained to Inside South Florida that this launch helps Hispanic families access a trusted, familiar product many grew up with, strengthening cultural connection and offering a reliable pain relief option right where they live and work.

As an over-the-counter NSAID, Aspirina provides fast, effective relief for headaches, muscle aches, toothaches, menstrual pain, and minor arthritis pain (for adults and children over 12, when used as directed).