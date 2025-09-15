Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Aspirina by Bayer Now Available in the U.S.

Aspirina by Bayer Now Available in the U.S.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bayer. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For decades, millions of families across Latin America have relied on Bayer’s Aspirina for everyday aches and pains, and now it’s officially available in the U.S. Dr. Natalia Serrano explained to Inside South Florida that this launch helps Hispanic families access a trusted, familiar product many grew up with, strengthening cultural connection and offering a reliable pain relief option right where they live and work.

As an over-the-counter NSAID, Aspirina provides fast, effective relief for headaches, muscle aches, toothaches, menstrual pain, and minor arthritis pain (for adults and children over 12, when used as directed).

Watch the full segment to hear how this trusted brand is helping empower self-care for Hispanic communities. Learn more at BayerAspirin.com and find it now at select Walmart and Walgreens stores.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com