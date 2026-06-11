AstraZeneca commits $50 billion to expand U.S. research, manufacturing, and patient access to new medicines

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by AstraZeneca. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

AstraZeneca is committing $50 billion to expand its research, manufacturing, and patient care operations across the United States.

The pharmaceutical company confirmed the investment, which is designed to bring breakthrough medicines to American patients as quickly as possible.

Dave Fredrickson, an AstraZeneca executive, outlined the three core components of the commitment.

"The investment really has three core parts to it. One is an investment in research and clinical trials. This is the most important work that we do to bring a new medicine from a concept to something that's been proven, and that we can get approved by the FDA. The second big important component of that is in manufacturing. We have many, many new types of medicines that we're manufacturing now here in the United States or will be manufacturing in the United States," Fredrickson said.

The third component focuses on collaboration with health care teams in communities across the country.

"Our efforts to work together with health care teams in communities across the United States, those three things come together to make sure that we can get great new innovative medicines to patients in the United States as quickly as possible," Fredrickson said.

Fredrickson said early detection is a major focus of AstraZeneca's work in cancer and heart disease.

"Early detection is such a key part of our ability to be able to get the best possible outcomes for patients. That means finding cancer early and when we find it, making sure that we're able to diagnose it as precisely as possible," Fredrickson said.

He said advances in testing technology are helping drive that progress.

"We're seeing advancements in blood tests, imaging tests. All of this is allowing us to be able to catch cancer early. The reason that is important is that catching cancer early is key to driving to cure. And our efforts, I think, are making good progress here across the United States in this regard," Fredrickson said.

AstraZeneca's investment spans several disease areas, including cancer, hematology, cardiovascular and renal metabolism. More information is available at AstraZeneca.com.

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