Author Judy Berk gives fairy tales a fresh twist to teach kids values through storytelling

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Judy Berk. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Author Judy Berk is giving classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes a

playful new twist, and she says the books are just as much for the

grown-ups reading them as the children listening.

Berk's series includes Goldilocks and the Three Hares, its sequel, and Ladybug,

where the three hares return to care for Little Sprout while her parents are away.

The books target children ages 4 to 9.

"Children really don't learn through lectures and being spoken to about things always, but through stories," Berk said. "They absorb messages through stories. So it's a way to share values and fun and make reading fun rather than a chore that you have to do."

Berk said themes of kindness, teamwork, and family life run throughout the series, with characters modeling behaviors like doing chores, reading, and listening to classical music.

"It's normalizing this kind of behavior and making it fun," Berk said.

Berk's books are available on Amazon. More information can be found at judyberk.com

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