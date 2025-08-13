Back-to-School Essentials for Skin, Style, and Self-Care

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From skincare to fashion, Yesi De Avila joined Inside South Florida with finds that will help you start the season looking and feeling your best.

Olay Super Serum Body Wash

Olay brings its award-winning skincare technology to the shower with the new Super Serum Body Wash Collection. The silky formulas are infused with niacinamide, vitamin C and E, beta hydroxy acid, and collagen peptides to hydrate, firm, brighten, and even skin tone. Available in three options for different skin types, each is designed to leave skin visibly more luminous. Find at major retailers nationwide for $12.99.

Dorm Drop

Perfect for the college student in your life, Dorm Drop is a curated subscription box filled with premium self-care, wellness, and lifestyle must-haves. Students can choose from month-to-month or multi-month plans, customizing their vibe, from Bold & Chill to Cozy & Curated, and get it shipped right to their dorm. For more information, visit dormdrop.com .

Aviator Nation Fall Collection

For a statement piece with a vintage twist, Aviator Nation offers handcrafted styles inspired by the 1970s. Known for their premium hoodies and signature five-stripe designs, their cropped denim jacket with patchwork details is a standout for the season, blending comfort with retro-cool style. For more information, visit aviatornation.com .