Back-to-School & Fall Essentials With Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell joined Inside South Florida to share her top finds for the back-to-school season: perfect for dorms, homes, and everyday fall routines.

Zevo Insect Trap & Killer Spray

Keep bugs out of your space with Zevo’s trap that uses UV light to attract and capture 99.9% of flying insects—odorless and mess-free. For pests you can see, the Zevo Multi-Insect Killer Spray uses essential oils to kill ants, roaches, and flies on contact. Both are safe around people and pets when used as directed. Available at major retailers nationwide.

PUR 8-Cup Slim Pitcher

Hydration is a must, especially in South Florida humidity. PUR’s slim water pitcher is compact enough for dorm fridges but holds 33% more water than most small pitchers. Its activated carbon filter reduces chlorine, mercury, and copper for healthier drinking water. Available at Walmart and Pur.com .

Flexitol Lip Balm

Australia’s #1 lip balm, Flexitol is formulated with 2.5% urea to exfoliate and hydrate dry, cracked lips. The affordable three-pack is perfect for backpacks, gym bags, or car pick-up lines. The 3-pack is available on Amazon for under $15.

Secret Whole Body Dry Spray

For 24/7 freshness, Secret’s aluminum-free deodorant provides odor protection for your pits to your privates. Dermatologist and gynecologist tested, it comes in both stick and cream forms and leaves no residue. Available at food, drug, and mass retailers nationwide. starting at $12.99.

The Proofed! Starter Kit

Skip the bulky bottles. Proof’s starter kit includes microplastic-free laundry sheets and a stain remover, perfect for college dorms or small apartments. Available at liveproofed.com and Amazon.