Back-to-School Must-Haves with Josh McBride

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida with his top picks for gearing up with confidence this back-to-school season, from fresh style finds to smart everyday essentials.

Eyebuydirect

The new Back to You Collection from Eyebuydirect is designed for students who want to make a bold impression this fall. With versatile unisex frames in bold Y2K-inspired shapes and colors, the line blends nostalgia, fashion, and function. Prices range from $36–$93, and with promo code JoshBTS, shoppers can get 50% off lenses $60+ through September 8 (excluding sale and designer frames). Shop now at eyebuydirect.com .

BIC 4 Color Pen

The classic BIC 4-Color Pen is back-to-school perfect, letting students easily switch between black, blue, red, and green ink for color-coded notes. BIC also offers pastel and shiny four-color pens, Jelocity Quick Dry Gel Pens for smooth, vibrant writing, and break-resistant mechanical pencils with lead 75% stronger than competitors. Find BIC stationery at your favorite retailers nationwide.

AXE Products

From gym class to a full day on campus, AXE keeps students smelling fresh and confident. The Core Collection features classic scents like Phoenix and Apollo, while the Fine Fragrance Collection introduces bolder options such as Cherry Spritz and Black Vanilla. Long-lasting and portable, AXE products are available at Walmart and Amazon.

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick

The Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick is a versatile skin-care essential for chapped or very dry skin. Compact enough for backpacks, purses, or gym bags, it offers immediate soothing relief on the go. This balm stick is the ultimate skin "emotional support" for the school year. Available now at mass retailers.

HULALA Home

Blending wellness and work, HULALA Home’s Adaptive Standing Desk helps reduce back strain from prolonged sitting while adding style to any workspace. Its compact design makes it ideal for small spaces, with white-glove delivery and a reliable logistics policy offered. Learn more at hulalahome.com .

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

When it’s time for school vacation, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas sets sail year-round from Port Canaveral, Orlando. Offering seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations, the ship features eight neighborhoods, 40+ dining and drink options, cutting-edge entertainment, and a stop at the award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. Dubbed the “world’s best family vacation,” Star of the Seas combines beach escapes, resort luxury, and theme park thrills. For more information, visit RoyalCaribbean.com .