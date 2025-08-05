Back-to-School Tech Must-Haves with Jennifer Jolly

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From a tablet that multitasks like a caffeinated octopus to screen-free audio players for kids, tech expert Jennifer Jolly is sharing her favorite back-to-school gadgets on Inside South Florida. Whether you're a parent, student, or teacher, there's something for every age and stage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus

This powerhouse tablet is perfect for students of all ages. With a 13.1" cinematic display, built-in AI tools, and an S Pen for note-taking and creativity, it’s built for both school and play. It's also water- and dust-resistant, with storage up to 2TB, making it the ultimate back-to-school multitasker. For more information, visit Samsung.com .

Yoto Player

Perfect for younger kids, this screen-free audio player helps them build healthy routines with music, stories, and educational content, no internet or ads required. With over 1,300 titles and new additions like Harry Potter and The Beatles, it’s fun, functional, and starts at just $70. For more information, visit YotoPlay.com .

Turnitin Clarity

AI is already in the classroom, and this tool helps students use it the right way. Turnitin’s Clarity gives feedback, flags shortcuts, and encourages learning without letting students cut corners. It’s a smarter, more responsible way to integrate AI into schoolwork. For more information, visit Turnitin.com .

Pinwheel Kids Smartwatch

This is the perfect in-between for kids who aren't quite ready for smartphones. With GPS, voice-to-text AI, camera, and text/call features (only with parent-approved contacts), it gives just the right amount of freedom, without access to an app store, social media, or internet distractions. For more information, visit Pinwheel.com .

Woom Lightweight Kids Bikes

Give your kids a sleek ride to independence! Woom bikes are up to 40% lighter than traditional bikes, easier to ride, and come with smart features like hydraulic brakes and intuitive shifters. With options starting at $250 (plus e-bikes!), these bikes grow with your child and ship free. For more information, visit Woom.com .