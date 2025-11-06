Bakehouse Art Complex Celebrates 40 Years of Creativity and Community in Miami

Inside South Florida welcomed Executive Director Cathy Leff, filmmaker Monica Sorelle, and artist Shawna Moulton from the Bakehouse Art Complex, Miami’s beloved nonprofit art hub, to celebrate a major milestone: 40 years of fostering creativity and collaboration among artists in South Florida and beyond.

Founded by a group of artists in the 1980s who sought to preserve affordable studio space amid Miami’s rising real estate prices, Bakehouse has remained for artists, by artists. The organization now serves as home to over 100 working artists, providing not only space but also a thriving community of support and innovation.

The upcoming 40th Anniversary Birthday Bash will celebrate the past, present, and future of Bakehouse with a full campus activation. Guests can expect open studios from more than 60 artists, live salsa music, food, and the premiere of three short documentaries by filmmaker Monica Sorelle and partner Juan Luis Matos, highlighting Bakehouse’s cultural impact and role in preserving affordability for local artists.