Banking on South Florida & Giving Back

Kimberly Cagiano, SVP Relationship Manager at Banesco, discusses the company’s 20-year presence in South Florida, offering services like cash management, fraud prevention, treasury solutions, and loans for businesses and consumers. Recently, Banesco expanded with a seasoned corporate banking team in Plantation, Broward County, to serve growing middle-market sectors such as healthcare, technology, and international trade.

Cagiano emphasizes Banesco’s commitment to community involvement, encouraging employees to volunteer, serve on boards, and support nonprofits. Key partnerships include Junior Achievement in South Florida and Greater Miami (focused on youth financial literacy), the Chapman Partnership, United Way of Broward County, and United Way of Miami-Dade. Casiano personally serves as board chair for Arc Broward.

For more information, she directs people to Banescousa.com and suggests connecting via social media.