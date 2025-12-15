Beauty Expert Shares Thoughtful Holiday Gift Picks for the Whole Family

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Share The Glam. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the holiday season approaches, finding gifts that feel both meaningful and fun can be a challenge. Beauty expert Mickey Williams joined Inside South Florida to share her top holiday picks, offering a curated mix of pampering essentials, cozy comforts, and thoughtful stocking stuffers designed to delight everyone on the list.

Hampton Water Bubbly

Williams emphasized that the holidays are about generosity and connection, which inspired her selection of gifts that feel personal without being complicated. For hosts and hostesses, she recommended Hampton Water Bubbly, a sparkling wine that blends French winemaking with a relaxed Hamptons-inspired lifestyle. Its approachable flavor profile and accessible price point make it an easy yet elevated gift for holiday gatherings. Available at $29.99 on Wine.com .

L'Oréal Plump Ambition

Stocking stuffers were another focus, especially beauty items that feel indulgent but practical. Lip oils continue to trend this season, and Williams highlighted a hydrating option formulated to adjust naturally to different skin tones, making it a safe and versatile choice. Available for $13.90 on Amazon.com .

Mojo Energy Pouches

She also suggested energy pouches as a thoughtful pick-me-up for teachers, nurses, and busy family members, offering a convenient caffeine boost in festive holiday flavors. On sale now for up to 40% off with code HOLIDAYSTACK25 at GrabMojo.com .

Aestura

When it comes to skincare, Williams recommended products designed for sensitive skin, noting that gentle formulations tend to work well across all skin types. A Korean dermatologist-recommended moisturizer stood out for its long-lasting hydration and skin barrier support, making it a reliable gift option for skincare lovers and beginners alike. Starting at $21 and up at Sephora.com .

Laifen T1 Pro Electric Razor

The guide also included standout gifts for men, such as a sleek electric razor crafted with premium materials, offering long battery life and easy maintenance. Its modern design and functionality make it a practical yet stylish addition to any grooming routine. Available for $149.99 at LaifenTech.com and Amazon.com .

Cozy TOMS Slip-Ons for the Family

For families, Williams highlighted cozy slip-on footwear from TOMS, noting the brand’s commitment to giving back. The matching styles, plush lining, and seasonal patterns make them ideal for holiday travel, lounging, and gifting across generations. Available from $30-$70 at TOMS.com using promo code WSFL.