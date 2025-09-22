Behind the Fun at LoanDepot Park with Juan Martinez

Game day in Miami isn’t just about baseball, but about the experience. Inside South Florida caught up with Juan Martinez, Senior Director of Promotions and Experience for the Marlins, who has been creating unforgettable fan moments for nearly three decades. From live DJs during batting practice to concerts, postgame parties, heritage celebrations, and even Bark at the Park, Martinez and his team make sure there’s always something special happening at LoanDepot Park.

Born and raised in the 305, Martinez has witnessed the Marlins evolve from sharing a football stadium to becoming an international baseball hub. Through it all, he says the mission has stayed the same: a fun, family-friendly experience at an affordable price.