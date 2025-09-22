Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Behind the Fun at LoanDepot Park with Juan Martinez

Behind the Fun at LoanDepot Park with Juan Martinez
Posted
and last updated

Game day in Miami isn’t just about baseball, but about the experience. Inside South Florida caught up with Juan Martinez, Senior Director of Promotions and Experience for the Marlins, who has been creating unforgettable fan moments for nearly three decades. From live DJs during batting practice to concerts, postgame parties, heritage celebrations, and even Bark at the Park, Martinez and his team make sure there’s always something special happening at LoanDepot Park.

Born and raised in the 305, Martinez has witnessed the Marlins evolve from sharing a football stadium to becoming an international baseball hub. Through it all, he says the mission has stayed the same: a fun, family-friendly experience at an affordable price.

Want to hear how Juan keeps the ideas fresh (and whether “Cat Day at the Park” could ever happen)? Watch the full interview now and get an inside look at how the Marlins keep fans coming back season after season. For more information, visit mlb.com/marlins.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com