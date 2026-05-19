Behind the Met Gala red carpet, small businesses power fashion's biggest night

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Intuit. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Met Gala is one of the most iconic nights in fashion, but the work that makes it happen belongs to small and mid-market businesses operating under intense pressure and tight deadlines.

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik and hairstylist and salon owner Ursula Stephen are two of the entrepreneurs the A-list relies on. Both have partnered with Intuit QuickBooks Workforce to manage their teams when the stakes are highest.

"In high-pressure situations like this, it's all about tremendous amounts of planning. There's no room for error. You need perfect coordination because you're working with so many teams," Bachik said.

Stephen said last-minute changes are simply part of the job, and having the right system makes all the difference.

"You just have to really be ready to pivot. QuickBooks Workforce really helps me manage everything and keep it in one place. It really helps me to keep some type of sanity when things are changing really quickly," Stephen said.

Their shared advice for other business owners: build a great team and support them with the right tools. More information is available at QuickBooks.com.

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