Bella Quartet Spreads Holiday Cheer on Inside South Florida’s Thanksgiving Special

Inside South Florida wrapped up its Thanksgiving episode with an extra dose of joy courtesy of the Bella Quartet. The group, part of the South Florida Jubilee Chorus under Sweet Adelines International, returned to the show after their Valentine’s Day debut to kick off the holiday season with harmony and cheer.

The singers perform throughout the community, with a special focus on assisted living facilities, where their visits often make the biggest impact. They say their favorite moments come from watching faces light up as soon as they begin to sing, transforming rooms with emotion and connection.

The holiday season is the group’s busiest stretch, with nonstop performances from Thanksgiving through Christmas. They also welcome new members and invite singers to join their Thursday night rehearsals.