Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Bella Quartet Spreads Holiday Cheer on Inside South Florida’s Thanksgiving Special

Bella Quartet Spreads Holiday Cheer on Inside South Florida’s Thanksgiving Special
Posted

Inside South Florida wrapped up its Thanksgiving episode with an extra dose of joy courtesy of the Bella Quartet. The group, part of the South Florida Jubilee Chorus under Sweet Adelines International, returned to the show after their Valentine’s Day debut to kick off the holiday season with harmony and cheer.

The singers perform throughout the community, with a special focus on assisted living facilities, where their visits often make the biggest impact. They say their favorite moments come from watching faces light up as soon as they begin to sing, transforming rooms with emotion and connection.

The holiday season is the group’s busiest stretch, with nonstop performances from Thanksgiving through Christmas. They also welcome new members and invite singers to join their Thursday night rehearsals.

Viewers can contact the Bella Quartet for bookings or membership inquiries through the South Florida Jubilee Chorus, emailing imnoteable@bellsouth.net, or calling 954-583-0795.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com