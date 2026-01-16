Beyond Beginner Gains: How One Miami Founder Is Redefining Fitness Goals for the New Year

New year means new goals, and on Inside South Florida, we are keeping the fitness conversation going with Jessyka Castillo, founder of Fit & Financial Gains, to talk about what health and wellness really look like for those who are ready to level up in 2026. From fitness and finances to fashion, philanthropy, and community, Castillo joined the show to share how her multi-F movement is evolving right alongside the people it serves.

During the conversation, Castillo opened up about recommitting to her health journey, not from a place of appearance, but from a place of longevity, balance, and self-awareness. As an entrepreneur juggling multiple ventures, she emphasized the importance of intentional community, accountability partners who align with your goals, and prioritizing rest and recovery just as much as workouts. Her message was clear: real progress comes from sustainable habits, not burnout.