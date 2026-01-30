Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates National Mentorship Month with a call for community involvement

As National Mentorship Month continues, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is highlighting the transformative power of mentorship relationships and calling for more community members to get involved in changing young lives.

Gale Nelson, President and CEO of the organization, and Devon Georges, his ‘little’ mentee for the past year, demonstrated the impact these relationships can have during a recent interview with Inside South Florida about their partnership.

"When you think about mentorship, it's simply put, it's friendship," Gale said. "You don't have to be perfect, but you have to be present."

Friendship that transforms lives

Gale emphasized that mentorship never goes out of style because everyone brings different experiences, talents, and abilities to relationships. The key is finding someone who believes in you and provides honest feedback.

"It really comes down to who's that person in your life that told you you could do it, who encouraged you, but also gave you the open and honest feedback," Gale said. "Those who help us all be better people."

The relationship benefits both mentor and mentee, according to Gale, who has been with Big Brothers Big Sisters for nearly 20 years. "As a ‘big’, it's helping me," Gale said. "This young man, he's taller than me, so he's a ‘little', but he's the taller one. He gives me perspective on life. It's about pouring it into somebody and seeing them just blossom."

Six decades of community impact

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been serving the South Florida community for over 60 years and will celebrate 70 years in 2028. The organization has witnessed remarkable transformations in the young people they serve.

"Seeing these 'littles' grow up, and thinking about where they started, regardless of their background, that are now doctors, lawyers," Gale said. "We've had a ‘little brother’ who's won two national championships and two Super Bowl trophies, but in the game of life, they are succeeding."

The success stems from providing young people with a constant, trusted friend and counselor to help them navigate life's challenges.

Personal transformation through mentorship

Devon shared how his relationship with Gale has changed his outlook and approach to life over the past year.

"It helps me change my perspective in life," Devon said. "I see things differently. The way I manage my time is different. It helps me take a bigger step in life that I never thought I'd be able to take."

While Devon initially didn't seek out a mentor, he embraced the opportunity when it was presented to him.

"It was something that was handed to me," Devon said. "You can't take everything for granted. Whenever it's something good for you, God has you in your hand. You gotta prosper and take it."

How to get involved