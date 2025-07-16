BIGFACE Coffee: From Pop-Up to Design District Destination

BIGFACE Coffee is quickly becoming one of the most popular coffee shops in Miami’s Design District. Originally started as a coast-to-coast pop-up by former Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler, the brand has evolved into a full brick-and-mortar location that embodies quality, community, and creative coffee culture.

A key figure behind the success of BIGFACE is Rodney Mustelier, the talented barista whose passion for specialty coffee developed over time. Initially working in coffee as a college job, Mustelier discovered his love for the craft after an experience in Wisconsin. His enthusiasm and dedication led him to become an early supporter of BIGFACE, catching the brand’s attention on social media and landing him a position at one of their major events, the Miami Open. His success there eventually opened doors for house service in Los Angeles, leading him to commit fully to the brand.

Mustelier attributes BIGFACE’s uniqueness to several factors. First, the company places a strong emphasis on sourcing high-quality coffee beans and creating signature drinks that capture the distinct taste notes of each blend. This approach goes beyond the ordinary drive-through experience, aiming instead to establish a destination where coffee lovers can immerse themselves in premium flavors and authentic stories behind each cup.

As a proud Cuban, Mustelier brings an extra layer of passion and cultural pride to his work. He aspires to elevate Miami’s coffee scene by offering an experience that is both innovative and rooted in tradition, a place where customers don’t simply grab a cup of coffee on the go but come to savor and connect over a meticulously crafted beverage.

Whether you’re a local or just passing through, BIGFACE in the Design District is the place to experience the evolution of Miami’s coffee culture.