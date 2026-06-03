Bill Zito reflects on the Panthers' 2025-26 season and what makes this team special

Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito says that despite a difficult 2025-26 season, the character of his team never wavered, and that is what he is most proud of. Zito sat down with Inside South Florida to reflect on a season defined by significant injuries and adversity, and to share what he wants Panthers fans to know about the group they cheer for every night.

When asked what he is most proud of, watching his team navigate the season, Zito pointed not to wins or losses, but to the attitude in the locker room. "Not one complaint, not one finger pointing. The pizza's never been called. The weather has never been bad. The plane's never been bumpy. Like, not one complaint. And when you have a group of people who are that dedicated to a common goal, who are able to go through that type, that level of frustration and just not once vent and complain, that to me is that you had the right people. It's a top-notch program, top-notch," Zito said. Zito said the organization has the right people in place to move forward. "We got the right people in hockey to take care of it," Zito said.

When asked what he would want fans to know about this team that they may not already know, Zito said the players are deeply aware of and grateful for the loyalty of the Panthers fan base. "How much they appreciate the fans and it's not lost," Zito said.

Zito pointed to the 2024 Stanley Cup championship parade as a defining moment that captured the unique bond between the Panthers and their fans. He recalled the parade taking place in pouring rain and lightning, and yet it became one of the most memorable celebrations the franchise has ever seen. "It was the funnest party that anyone's ever had because everybody bought in. In that moment, we were one. I remember coming out of a restaurant, and two fans were yelling 'Ekblad sucks' at Aaron Ekblad, and it was his teammates. He's laughing, and they're just coming together," Zito said.

Zito said the loyalty Panthers fans showed throughout the 2025-26 season has not gone unnoticed by the players. "Our players talk about it all the time. They've been so loyal through this season and have been really fun. So thank you. And I know I speak on behalf of anybody," Zito said.

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