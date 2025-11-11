Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Black Friday Tech Bonanza: From AI Phones to Workout Warriors

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and don't reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech guru Jennifer Jolly just dropped the ultimate Black Friday shopping guide, and these deals are absolutely fire! Leading the charge is Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra – the "everything phone" with a massive 6.9-inch screen, titanium frame, and mind-blowing AI features like real-time call translation. Score it for $700 off with trade-in or $350 off without.

Fitness fanatics, meet your new obsession: Hydro's Arc Rower with a 24-inch HD screen and AI coaching that tracks every stroke. Jennifer uses hers 3-5 times weekly and swears it's the ultimate full-body workout machine. Black Friday brings it $200 cheaper.

Remember those massive, gas-guzzling generators? Say hello to the sleek Anchor Soul XC2000 Gen 2 – powerful enough to run your entire house for days, quiet enough for camping, and small enough to actually move. Nearly half off at under $800.

The CarMD Connect is your new automotive guardian angel, plugging into your car to predict problems before warning lights appear and tracking family safety. Under $100 at Walmart starting November 22nd.

Pro shopping tip: Use refund-tracking apps to catch price drops automatically. Because in this scam-heavy season, you need all the help you can get!

