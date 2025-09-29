Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blessing of the Pets Returns to Fort Lauderdale

Inside South Florida welcomed Pastor Aaron Lauer of United Church of Christ Fort Lauderdale and church marketing leader Will Genesbroso-Falce to share details about their annual Blessing of the Pets. The event, rooted in the tradition of Saint Francis of Assisi, has been bringing the community together since 2013 to celebrate and bless all creatures, whether dogs, cats, turtles, or even bearded lizards.

This year’s gathering will feature local partners including Basset Hound Rescue, Bayview Animal Hospital, Abandoned Pet Rescue, and several pet wellness and training organizations. Guests are invited to stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on October 4 for a blessing and to connect with vendors offering resources and services for furry (and scaly) family members.

Want to see Pastor Aaron bless our very own pup Ace on set? Watch the full segment now and get more event details at UCCFTL.org.

