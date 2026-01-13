Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boca Raton’s First-Ever Bowl of Beans Scores Big With Fans, Football, and Giving Back

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bush’s Beans. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Football fans witnessed a deliciously different debut with the first-ever Boca Raton Bowl of Beans presented by Bush’s Beans. Inside South Florida got a look at how the inaugural event blended college football, community spirit, and a whole lot of beans into a game day experience unlike any other.

The first 2,000 fans who brought a can of Bush’s Beans to the stadium were rewarded with free entry into the game’s MV Bean Section, with every donated can going toward helping local families in need. From a lively pregame Bean Bash to fans rocking Bush’s-themed bucket hats, the branding turned the stadium into a literal “bowl of beans.” Actor Keegan-Michael Key summed it up perfectly, noting that beans and football share the same warm, family-friendly tradition, especially during the holiday season.

The celebration capped off with a trophy filled with Slow-Simmered Baked Beans and a win for the Louisville Cardinals, making the night one to remember. For recipes, game-day inspiration, and more bean-filled fun, fans can visit bushsbeans.com.

